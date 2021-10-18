Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 4,816 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.23% of Surgery Partners worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,873,000 after acquiring an additional 111,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,779,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 488.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 824,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,514,000 after acquiring an additional 684,667 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $40.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 3.15. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.