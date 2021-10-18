Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth $63,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth $243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth $655,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 43.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGM opened at $118.10 on Monday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $120.60. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 27.12%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

