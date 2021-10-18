Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,257 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

ELF opened at $29.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.33 and a beta of 2.05. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,104 shares of company stock worth $2,393,182. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

