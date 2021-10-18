Barclays Lowers Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target to GBX 244

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 244 ($3.19) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBRE. Credit Agricole decreased their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 224 ($2.93) to GBX 199 ($2.60) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 198 ($2.59) on Thursday. Sabre Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 187 ($2.44) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 217.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 243.38. The firm has a market cap of £495 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,572.25). Also, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton bought 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £614.25 ($802.52). Insiders purchased a total of 15,692 shares of company stock worth $3,436,289 over the last ninety days.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

