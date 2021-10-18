Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DBS Vickers raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $122.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. On average, research analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 114.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 149.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after buying an additional 2,004,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 129,040.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,435 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,009,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 3,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 698,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,772,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

