Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,893,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,838,320,000 after buying an additional 332,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,643,000 after buying an additional 5,378,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,313,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,081,845,000 after buying an additional 463,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,277,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $874,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,679 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $534,888,000 after purchasing an additional 201,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

