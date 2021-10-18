Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the gold and copper producer will earn $1.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

GOLD has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.79.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

