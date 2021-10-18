Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$29.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.53.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$23.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.20. The stock has a market cap of C$42.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.47. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$22.30 and a one year high of C$38.76.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 19.95%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.