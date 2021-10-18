Baupost Group LLC MA Sells 305,000 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Baupost Group LLC MA cut its position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,195,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,000 shares during the quarter. Advantage Solutions comprises approximately 1.1% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 0.22% of Advantage Solutions worth $129,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 48.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADV. Northland Securities started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $8.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $498.90 million and a P/E ratio of 10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $849.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

