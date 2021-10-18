BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Trading Up 1.3%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV) was up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.49 and last traded at C$5.49. Approximately 47,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 66,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.42.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on BBTV to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$156.67 million and a P/E ratio of -5.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

