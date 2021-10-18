BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 177,173.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 398,640 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,829 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BCE by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 55,780 shares during the period. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock opened at $51.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.11%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.