Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €91.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been assigned a €91.00 ($107.06) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BFSA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Befesa in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Befesa in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Befesa alerts:

Shares of BFSA traded down €0.60 ($0.71) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €65.80 ($77.41). 54,607 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.65, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.72. Befesa has a 12-month low of €33.15 ($39.00) and a 12-month high of €72.90 ($85.76). The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €63.51.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.