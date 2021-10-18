Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) PT Raised to $9.00

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

BRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Berry from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of BRY opened at $8.27 on Thursday. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a market cap of $665.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Berry by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,799 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Berry by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Berry by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 63,766 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Berry by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,401,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berry by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 154,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

