Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.32

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.32 and last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 4093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on BCYC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. Research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $269,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,865 shares of company stock worth $1,839,144. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $444,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 63,966 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $618,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after acquiring an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 394.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 43,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

