Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) CEO Buys $10,110.00 in Stock

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) CEO Samuel J. Reich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $10,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCYP opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Get Big Cypress Acquisition alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCYP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.