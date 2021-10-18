BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCRX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.92. 3,063,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,424,374. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

