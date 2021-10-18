BitcoinZ Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $5.54 million and $3,706.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00226421 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.00114196 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00128671 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

