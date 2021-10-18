BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGF. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 206,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EGF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $13.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

