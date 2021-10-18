BlackRock Inc. Acquires 101,521 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.80% of The Lovesac worth $69,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $71.37 on Monday. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average is $68.59.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $3,280,380.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,099,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,943 shares of company stock worth $11,396,450. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

