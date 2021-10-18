BlackRock Inc. Buys 33,517 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,442,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.75% of GFL Environmental worth $77,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $101,113,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 101.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,816,000 after acquiring an additional 755,000 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at $10,045,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 7.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,430,000 after purchasing an additional 206,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 23.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 166,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on GFL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.59.

NYSE GFL opened at $39.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.