BlackRock Inc. Makes New $75.29 Million Investment in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,009,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,292,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.17% of BrightSpire Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $7,935,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $6,269,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $4,334,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $3,343,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $2,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRSP opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.75.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. Analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

BRSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

