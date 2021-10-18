BlackRock Inc. Sells 573,962 Shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,743,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 573,962 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Meridian Bancorp worth $76,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 101.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 42,756 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 865.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 112.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 16.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 202.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBSB opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.06. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.10 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

