BlackRock Inc. Sells 593,284 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,411,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,284 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Rite Aid worth $71,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 300.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 222.2% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

RAD stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. Rite Aid Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $772.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rite Aid news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.