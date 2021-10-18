Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Shares of BLNK stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.79. 828,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,658. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 3.80.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.