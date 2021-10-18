Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 578,900 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the September 15th total of 333,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 1,680.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BOAC opened at $9.81 on Monday. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

