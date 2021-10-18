Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $320,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

YEXT stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.41. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

