Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $237,000 in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,210 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 24,197 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 153.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $72.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.88. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 27.93%.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

