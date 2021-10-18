Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $99.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.71. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.