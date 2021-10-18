BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €51.70 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €51.70 ($60.82) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.95 ($71.70).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €57.75 ($67.94) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €53.74. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a one year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.