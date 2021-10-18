Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDNNY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Boliden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$66.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 697. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.07. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

