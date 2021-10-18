BoringDAO Market Cap Reaches $13.39 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for about $120.84 or 0.00198332 BTC on exchanges. BoringDAO has a market cap of $13.39 million and approximately $2,745.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded up 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00042236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.00198938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00089707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,777 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

