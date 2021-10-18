Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Boston Pizza Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 52-week low of C$19.36 and a 52-week high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.22 million for the quarter.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

