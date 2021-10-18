Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Sells $144,772.76 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $144,772.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.80. 4,143,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,634,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.