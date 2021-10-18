BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
BPXXY stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. BPER Banca has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.
BPER Banca Company Profile
