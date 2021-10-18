Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 17,016 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,156 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Berry by 74.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Berry by 91.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 278,609 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Berry by 38.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 273,543 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Berry by 299.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 199,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Berry by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Berry from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Berry stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. Berry Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $665.50 million, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. Equities analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

