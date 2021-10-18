Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RRD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,127,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,387 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 3,969.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,872 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,039,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 721,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 601,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $476.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.70. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $36,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

