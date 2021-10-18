Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $182,000 Holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VOXX International were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VOXX International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in VOXX International by 17.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 136,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VOXX International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 54,900 shares of company stock worth $618,171 over the last three months. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $246.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VOXX International Co. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. VOXX International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

VOXX International Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.