Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Down 26.8% in September

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,759. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $45,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.38.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.91. 8,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 455.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $182.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.65 and its 200 day moving average is $148.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

