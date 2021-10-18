Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.89.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

