Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRLT. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

