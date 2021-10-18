Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Broadstone Net Lease to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,608,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $2,374,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 177,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 97,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

