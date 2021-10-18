Brokerages Anticipate eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EFTR shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eFFECTOR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $13.01 on Monday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

