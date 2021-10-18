Brokerages Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Analysts expect that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will report $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.78 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $6.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HES. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.79.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hess by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Hess by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 519.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

HES traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.15. The stock had a trading volume of 91,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.13 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.95. Hess has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $92.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

