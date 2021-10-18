Brokerages Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $0.99. Intuit reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.42 to $13.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Intuit stock opened at $552.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $150.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.72, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $312.05 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,002,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

