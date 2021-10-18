Brokerages Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Post Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $9.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $424.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

