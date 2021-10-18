Brokerages Anticipate JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to Post $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for JOYY’s earnings. JOYY posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 97.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JOYY will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JOYY.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on YY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

JOYY stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,253. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. JOYY has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in JOYY by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

