Brokerages Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.10). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings of ($2.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($3.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after buying an additional 30,022 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after purchasing an additional 311,763 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $101.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $102.85.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

