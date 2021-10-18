Brokerages Anticipate TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. TEGNA posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TEGNA.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,561,000 after buying an additional 1,133,449 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,617,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,782,000 after buying an additional 2,369,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,189,000 after buying an additional 833,076 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,311,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,923,000 after buying an additional 390,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,026,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,584,000 after purchasing an additional 119,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,379. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.