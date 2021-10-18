Brokerages Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.01.

TME opened at $7.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

