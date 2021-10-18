Brokerages Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to post earnings per share of ($1.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.69). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $25.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.21 to $27.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($7.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.68) to ($6.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

AGIO stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $933,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,983,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,820,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

